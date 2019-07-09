Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 5.38 pm July 09 2019, 5.38 pm

Bhumi Pednekar seems to be enjoying and comfortably slipping into her latest role in the film, Saand Ki Aankh. The actress shared a picture of her character with Taapsee Pannu's. What makes this post interesting is that even the caption of this post is written in the speaking style of her own character. In the post, Bhumi Pednekar sheds some light on the bond shared between the two characters as well as their vision towards life. The description is simply touching and heartwarming.

The post translated reads as, 'This is my sister-in-law, Prakashi. Our bond is very unique, we are friends, sisters, and partners in happiness and sorrow. We together picked up guns and broke all the rules. Because I believe that when a person makes the effort, God provides help'. As the post reveals, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu will be portraying Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The two women are skilled sharpshooters and are known for being the oldest sharpshooters in the world. They are also known by nicknames like Revolver Dadi and Shooter Dadi. Earlier this week Bhumi Pednekar had shared a picture of her and Taapsee Pannu's character practicing shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 6, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

The film, Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film's shooting is taking place in Uttar Pradesh where the real-life sharpshooters are based. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the film's primary cast also includes Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is set to release around Diwali this year.