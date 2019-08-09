Nilofar Shaikh August 09 2019, 4.18 pm August 09 2019, 4.18 pm

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. It is helmed by scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani who is making his directorial debut from this movie. The story of the movie is based on the world’s oldest shooters from Uttar Pradesh - Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Now, actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared some videos from the sets on her social media handles.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the children. In the video, there are four little boys’ from Johri Village. Actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating one of the little boy's birthday. She has also penned down a lovely note with the video.

Take a look at the post,

Apart from this, a few hours ago, she had shared another video with the caption - "These little ones made the whole experience of shooting #SaandhKiAankh so special for me. To all the tiny humans that filled my time there with love..I love and miss you ."

Take a look at that post too,

With the above two posts on her social media handle, it looks like the actress has developed an extreme fondness for the children of Johri village while she was shooting for her movie in Uttar Pradesh.

Saand Ki Aankh, in which both the actresses ( Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu) are playing the role of twice their age ladies, is slated to release on October 25.