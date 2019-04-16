Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their badass self

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 10.53 am April 16 2019, 10.53 am

Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu are soon to present a fabulously quirky story. The first look of their upcoming movie Saand ki Aankh is out and it looks like a story that would enthral the audience. They will be playing 60-year-old sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who rose to fame by winning hundreds of medals across many states and national championships. These women are an example for everybody proving that age is just a number.

The Sonchiryia starrer, Bhumi has done a lot of diverse roles since her debut in 2015 film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha which itself was a very unconventional story. She has already made her mark in the industry with her acting in movies like Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. The same goes for the Pink starrer, Tapsee who has done movies like Naam Shabana and Manmarziya and established herself as a strong female lead in Bollywood.

Check out the first poster of Saand Ki Aankh here:

The film had already garnered a lot of buzz as Bhumi and Tapsee had been sharing the pictures from the set. Yesterday, Anurag Kashyap who is also the creative producer of the film released a motion poster of the two female leads posing with the real-life sharpshooters.

Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment, and Nidhi Parmar. Sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar learnt to shoot at 60 years of age and have won more than 30 national championships. They have individually won more than 350 medals in multiple competitions while raising 30 children and 45 grandchildren. Moreover, they inspired thousands of girls to take up professional shooting. The movie is set to release this Diwali.