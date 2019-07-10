Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 2.21 pm July 10 2019, 2.21 pm

Two of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, are coming together in Anurag Kashyap’s next, Saand Ki Aankh. The film is a biopic based on the life of the world's oldest sharpshooters - Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. While Taapsee will essay Prakshi in the film, Bhumi will be seen portraying the role of Chandro in it. After much wait, we finally have the first ever motion poster of the film that made it to the internet on Wednesday.

The short teaser opens with the camera panning across a closed blue door which is adorned with many medals. The door opens and we see a still of Taapsee and Bhumi holding each other’s hands while showing each other their respective dart boards. It looks like the two are sharing a happy moment as they can’t stop smiling. At the end of the motion poster, a text appears that reads, “Dadiyon ka swagat nahi karoge?” Along with the poster, the makers also announced that the film’s first teaser is to be out on Thursday.

Take a look at Saand Ki Aankh’s motion poster below:

Earlier, talking about her character, Taapsee had said, "I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65-year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand. My Hindi is good because I have lived in Delhi. I have heard Haryanvi before but never tried speaking it. It was a challenge to learn it. I had to behave like a mother and grandmother. These are the emotions I have never experienced. Every scene is a challenge."