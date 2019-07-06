Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 7.04 pm July 06 2019, 7.04 pm

It's raining biopics in Bollywood and the recent one to join the bandwagon is Tushar Hiranandani’s - Saand Ki Aankh. The movie’s poster has already attracted views and appreciation, for his first look starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar looking like an old woman. The two actors, who will be playing on screen sisters-in-law, have donned the get up of women in their 80’s. Recently, bothTaapsee and Bhumi shared a series of pictures from behind the sets of the movie.

Here’s a still from the movie, starring both the lead actresses:

View this post on Instagram What’s cooking Jiji ??? 😉 #SaandKiAankh A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Jul 5, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

Although the actors seem to be having fun, this has not come without its own set of hardships. Bhumi Pednekar reportedly had ‘superficial burns’ all over her face. A source close to the project said “A mix of chemicals like latex and adhesive was applied on Taapsee and Bhumi’s faces daily to make them appear older. What started as a small rash spread to the latter’s entire face and caused superficial burns.”

Pednekar, who has been staring in Women-centric movies lately was asked whether or not she was a feminist. In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, the actress had said, “I’m a feminist, but not the bra-burning type. I am not a feminazi. I love men and I believe in equality. I understand that we cannot exist without each other, but I want men to give women the same kind of unconditional respect that they get from us. I’ve seen evolved men right at my home and so, I don’t want to bash up boys randomly. But yes, there is a large section of society, which is still stuck with the old mentality. I hope that films help to change it. The good part is that youngsters are becoming aware that it’s not okay to follow old norms blindly.”

The movie is based on Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, India’s oldest Sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, it was titled as Womaniya, however, was later renamed due to legal rights of the title.