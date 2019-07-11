Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 12.33 pm July 11 2019, 12.33 pm

There's no right time or age to break free. You grab the time and make it right. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, in Saand Ki Aankh, are two such women who take up the shooting rifles at an age when so many women drop their ambitions! It is based on real-life sisters-in-laws and sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The plot seemed intriguing since the day the film was announced. The makers have now unveiled the first teaser of the film.

The teaser is a brief but strong hint at the two women protagonists overcoming a dominant pattern of patriarchy. Furthermore, it is also a story of two women having each other's back at all times, from intense moments of determination to silly moments of fun. It has the right message to convey and the right style of telling a story, barring the fact that Taapsee and Bhumi don't exactly convince as 60-year-old grandmothers

Watch the teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh below:

Once the film's first look posters came out, a part of the netizens thought it fit to troll them, since they were young women portraying older women on screen. “It’s so strange that two actresses, at the prime of their careers, decided to look more than double their age, where today an actress always wants to look younger and younger. We decided to look double the age. Instead of appreciating it, people are finding issues with it. It might not be mainstream enough for them to do, so they didn’t do it. For me it was a kickass story and I wanted to do it," Taapsee told PTI, adding that she would soon play a college girl (while she is far from that age now) and wants to see if people object to that as well!