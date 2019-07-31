In Com Staff July 31 2019, 6.12 pm July 31 2019, 6.12 pm

Taapsee Pannu is known for portraying real-life situations and edgy roles through her movies and she is set out for yet another one. From playing the role of a high-spirited girl in Manmarziyan to that of a lawyer who wants to regain her family's lost respect in Mulk, Taapsee is shooting for nothing less than glory. In her upcoming film 'Saand ki Aankh', she would be seen in the role of Prakashi Tomar who is nicknamed as 'Revolver Dadi' from Uttar Pradesh. She will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar who will be portraying the other sharpshooter, Chandro Tomar.

Here, check out the teaser:

As a part of her preparation, the Pink actress arrived a few days early in Johri, the village where the Tomar sisters-in-law live. Adding to it, the village is also the actual location for the shoot of the film. Talking about her experience, she elaborated on how her daily routine looked like. From picking up fresh vegetables to Chandro Dadi cooking them, she relished every moment! The actress, reminiscing the precious moments added that "She'd also get me fresh cow and buffalo milk." It definitely looks like Taapsee did everything to get into the flesh of her character for the film!

Taapsee also had an interesting outlook on bonding with the 'cool daadis' by wanting to develop a friendship with them rather than treating them as grandmothers. She further quoted, "I lived in Chandro daadi’s house and spent time with Prakashi daadi at hers during lunch. We had long chat sessions. My grandmother who is the same age is unwell but Chandro daadi walks to the farm every day and does all the chores. Till I met her I used to think that it was difficult for someone who is around 89 to be physically active, but not anymore."