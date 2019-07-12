Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 6.34 pm July 12 2019, 6.34 pm

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. He is that one star from the fraternity who uses social media in its true sense. Right from sharing anecdotes, talking about his movie experiences to even lauding a star's film/trailer, senior Bachchan is a hit star on Twitter. That being said, the actor recently took to the micro-blogging site to share a text message that his Pink co-star and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu sent him.

It so happened that Pannu sent a text to Big B, requesting him to have a look at the teaser of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Well, just like most of the people, Big B, too, sounded impressed. Hours later, the Deewar actor took to Twitter to laud Taapsee’s performance and also shared a link with the post to make the viewing experience easier for fans. Tweeting the teaser’s link, he shared Taapsee's message, along with his compliment, “This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague & completely chilled out... sends me sms: Hi rockstar, This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :) Well done.” Taapsee just got the most important validation, it seems!

Have a look at Big B's post below:

T 3224 - This is Taapsee Pannu , colleague & completely chilled out .. sends me sms : Hi rockstar This is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali , too excited for this one so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you :)https://t.co/XkDhw2K3dS Well done — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2019

Just in case, you have not yer watched Saand Ki Aankh's trailer, here it is:

Notably, Amitabh and Taapsee have worked together in two films, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 2016 courtroom drama Pink and, recently, in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Badla, which released earlier this year.

Also, as soon as Saand Ki Aankh's first look posters came out, a part of the netizens trolled both Taapsee and Bhumi, since they were young women, portraying older women on screen. “It’s so strange that two actresses, at the prime of their careers, decided to look more than double their age, where today an actress always wants to look younger and younger. We decided to look double the age. Instead of appreciating it, people are finding issues with it. It might not be mainstream enough for them to do, so they didn’t do it. For me, it was a kickass story and I wanted to do it," Taapsee told PTI, adding that she would soon play a college girl (while she is far from that age now) and wants to see if people have an issue to that as well!