Saandh Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu calls it a wrap, pens an emotional post

Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 12.17 pm April 30 2019, 12.17 pm

Karan-Arjun, Jay-Veeru, Ram-Lakhan and so many more; Bollywood has explored the genre of two hero films. But rarely we have seen a two-heroine film. Now, with Saandh Ki Aankh, this shall change. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have joined hands to feature in a film directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The two ladies have stepped into the shoes of world’s oldest sharpshooters named Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82). The first look of this film was recently released and our jaws dropped seeing Bhumi and Taapsee's transformation. Taapsee took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform fans that the film has wrapped its shooting schedule.

Taapse penned a long post about how the film is special to her. She talked about how 'conviction' is the backbone of this film and that she is 'leaving a piece of my heart with this ‘family’ forever n ever !'. Taapsee essays the role of Prakashi Tomar in this film. In the second post that she shared, we can see bangles, anklet, earing and kala dhaaga (black thread) worn by Prakashi.

Check out Taapsee's post below:

Bhumi Pednekar too took to Instagram to share how her character of Chandro Tormar will stay with her forever. Check out her post below:

Shooter dadis, as they are fondly known as, Chandro and Prakshi Tomar have won several medals with their powerful shooting skills. When the makers released the first look of this film, they had received a ton of flak for featuring young Taapsee and Bhumi as 60-year-olds. In reaction to the criticisms, in one of the interviews, Taapsee said, "I have played a college kid after turning 30, and no one questioned me then. Instead of making an issue, people should be surprised that we took up these roles, as there are few actors who take the risk of ageing on screen unapologetically."

Saandh Ki Aankh makes it to the theatres this Diwali.