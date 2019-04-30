  3. Bollywood
Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their badass self

Saandh Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu calls it a wrap, pens an emotional post

Saandh Ki Aankh based on Shooter Dadis featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will release in Diwali.

