Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the role of a 65 year old man

Bollywood has always churned unconventional films and the shift in content has been happening from quite a long time. During the 90s era, many Bollywood directors brought in stellar performances with eye-opening scripts, and out of the many, one such gem is Mahesh Bhatt. His movie, Saaransh, is still remembered as an iconic piece and Anupam Kher's acting in the same earned him many praises. The actor, a National School of Drama alumnus, was only 28 when he took on the role of a retired middle-class Maharashtrian man, who had lost his son. Anupam's performance not just won him his first Filmfare best actor award, but the film was also chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

On Saturday (25th May 2019) Saaransh completed 35 years and so an elated Anupam Kher shared his joy about the same on Twitter. The veteran actor, who is 64 years old, expressed how this particular film was his first step into Bollywood and he still has a long way to go.

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on the 25th Of May, 1984. It has been 35 years since then. I was 28 & I played a 65yr old #BVPradhan. It seems like a long journey. But to me it is just the beginning. Thank you. Keep blessing me. I’ve a long way to go.🙏😍 #35YearsOfAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/Zrj5kkaR3v — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2019

Apart from being an acting genius, Mr Kher also runs an acting school called Actor Prepares and has written a book titled 'The Best Thing About You Is You', which tells people how to live life in today's time.

Recently, BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher won over rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. With this, it is Kirron’s second consecutive victory from the seat. Talking about his wife's victory, Anupam Kher, in an exclusive chat with in.com had said, “She has won with over 46,000 votes. Election Commission is yet to declare it, but she has gone ahead and spoken to the press already in Chandigarh. Winning a second term is a big-big victory for her.”