Sab Badhiya Hai with this latest Sui Dhaaga song

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has created an immense buzz among fans. The two lead stars having been travelling the length and breadth of the country promoting the film, even in the heartlands. To add to the anticipation of the film, the makers have dropped a new song on Friday. Titled Sab Badhiya Hai, the song is just that.

The three-minute-fifty five seconds peppy number starts with Varun trying to convince the makers to add the song to the film. A song that will make the entire nation groove with him. After the makers refuse his request, Varun storms off and does it himself. It’s a song made for Varun Dhawan. He dances his heart out and will ensure anyone who hears the song will do the same. He’s dressed to the nines with a patchy shirt and red shoes. While the number has Anushka nowhere in sight, she appears at the end of the song to inform fans that the film will not have any such song. So is this just a promotional track? May be!

The short teaser video that released on Thursday sees Varun working on the track with music composer Anu Malik. The makers revealed in the video that Anushka’s backache rendered her incapable to shoot the song.

Both Varun and Anushka are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. As part of their promotional campaign, the two also initiated a ‘Sui Dhaaga Challenge’, which is a ten-second task of attempting to thread a needle and has seen several actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan taking part in it.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 28.