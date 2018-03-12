Sabyasachi apologises to women after the sari debacle

The last couple of days have been tough for Kolkata based designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and his team. Sabyasachi is a well-known Bollywood and wedding dress designer and was recently in hot waters over some comments he made at the Harvard India Conference on February 10. The designer said that women who didn’t know how to wear saris should be ashamed of themselves.

In a three part open letter on social media, Sabyasachi apologized to all women who took offence to the statement. He clarified his statement and explained what he intended to say. He also took full responsibility of his comments.

Sabyasachi had told students in Harvard, “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it.”

In his apology note he said that he has worked with saris for 16 years and added that some women are body shamed for opting to wear the traditional attire. He also said that it was this “constant barrage of negativity” which coaxed him into the comments that he made.

“It is this frustration that I unfortunately generalised to Indian women in response to the question, when I now see that I should have framed it as a call to stop shaming the sari and whomever chooses to wear it,” he said.