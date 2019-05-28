Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evidence

Nikita Thakkar May 28 2019, 11.20 am May 28 2019, 11.20 am

One of the biggest events of 2018 was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding. The couple zoomed off to the beautiful location of Lake Como in Italy to exchange their wedding vows. Though we all had an idea about these two tying the knot, they managed to keep all other details under wraps until the last minute. However, one person knew about it since the beginning. We are talking about designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who crafted the couple's outfits for the D-Day. In a recent interview, he spoke about how perfect Deepika was as a bride as she was very clear in the head and knew what she wants.

He was quoted as saying, "You know it was wonderful working with Deepika. You know sometimes, the most painful thing that can happen to a designer is that the bride does not know what they want. Sometimes they don't even know why are they are getting married or who they are getting married to."

He further added, "And Deepika knew everything, she knew who she was getting married to and why she was getting married. She knew the colour of her outfit, she knew the jewellery that she wanted to wear, her flowers. She even knew the idly and the South Indian coffee that was going to be served to the guests when they woke up every morning. They flew down all the caterers from South India."

Well, she indeed was perfect and so was her wedding lehenga. We remember how the designer incorporated Sanskriti verse, Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava, to her dupatta to make it all the more special. It was just beautiful.