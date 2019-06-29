The year 2019 marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 27th anniversary in Bollywood. His fans are making him feel special and SRK too is quite in a celebratory mood. Amidst all the celebrations, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar too wished the actor on his anniversary. His wish, however, was very different from the others. Sachin not just congratulated SRK but also made him cautious. In his post on social media, Sachin warned Shah Rukh to not ride bikes sans the helmet.
In a video shared by Shah Rukh on Twitter, he is seen making an entry on a high-end two-wheeler just the way he did in his earlier film Deewana. While his fans applauded his style, Sachin replied to the post cautioning him about riding a bike sans a helmet. The message on his post played with the title of Shah Rukh’s Chak De India and read, “Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet.” In his post ahead, he also ‘congratulated’ SRK.
Interestingly, Shah Rukh who is known for his quirky sense of humour, replied to the post in his signature style. He wrote, “Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself.”
This is not the first time Sachin cautioned anyone on riding a bike without the helmet. Earlier in 2017, while Sachin was in his car, he asked his driver to slow down his vehicle as he saw a few riders, especially those riding pillion without the helmet. He lowered the glass of his car and asked the commuters to wear helmets every time they vroom on their bikes. The fans had a field day as they got instructed by none other than cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar.Read More