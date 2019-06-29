Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 7.12 pm June 29 2019, 7.12 pm

The year 2019 marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 27th anniversary in Bollywood. His fans are making him feel special and SRK too is quite in a celebratory mood. Amidst all the celebrations, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar too wished the actor on his anniversary. His wish, however, was very different from the others. Sachin not just congratulated SRK but also made him cautious. In his post on social media, Sachin warned Shah Rukh to not ride bikes sans the helmet.

In a video shared by Shah Rukh on Twitter, he is seen making an entry on a high-end two-wheeler just the way he did in his earlier film Deewana. While his fans applauded his style, Sachin replied to the post cautioning him about riding a bike sans a helmet. The message on his post played with the title of Shah Rukh’s Chak De India and read, “Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet.” In his post ahead, he also ‘congratulated’ SRK.

Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019

Interestingly, Shah Rukh who is known for his quirky sense of humour, replied to the post in his signature style. He wrote, “Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself.”

My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u. https://t.co/QGG5YaGnu3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2019