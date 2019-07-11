Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 5.26 pm July 11 2019, 5.26 pm

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala, from what it looks like, will be a rib-tickling comedy with the right dose of romance. The on-screen couple is accompanied by Varun Sharma, a pro in the comedy space. The makers, on Thursday, dropped a fresh song from the track. Titled Sachiya Mohabbatan, it chronicles Diljit and Kriti's blossoming romance.

The track, written by Priya Saraiya and sung by Sachet Tandon, is a sweet saga of love, complementing the growing proximity between to hearts. The visuals, however, are on the tried and tested route. From Diljit giving a bike lesson to Kriti (and following the Bollywood line, they fall down, of course), to numerous cosy meetups on pretty backdrops, we have seen it all before. What we wait to see is whether their chemistry strikes a chord through the film.

Prior to this, a special track from Arjun Patiala, titled Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda, featuring Sunny Leone alongside Diljit, made its way to the internet and proved to be quite a disappointment for us.

Kriti, earlier, described the film as a spoofy comedy, a kind that was not done in Bollywood before. She also spilled the beans about her character.

"In this film, I am playing role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film."esale mein dher saare villain", she told IANS.

Her last release Luka Chuppi wherein she appeared opposite Kartik Aaryan also featured her as a journalist.