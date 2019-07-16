Antara Kashyap July 16 2019, 7.26 pm July 16 2019, 7.26 pm

The highly-anticipated gangster drama Sacred Games is coming back for another season and our excitement knows no bounds. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer show created waves with its gripping storyline, amazing characters, and a cliffhanger. The show made everyone ask the question, what was going to happen in 25 days? The show has made everyone curious about the big threat that looms on Bombay and how the character Trivedi will be only one spared. But according to the new promo released by Netflix, even Trivedi will not be spared this time!

The new promo shows a mystery man dressed in all white flipping a domino with Ganesh Gaitonde's face, which leads to all other dominoes flipping with Sartaj and Trivedi's face at the end. On the way, the camera stops briefly on the faces of dead characters such as Katekar, Kukku and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte). The voiceover in the background is the very famous dialogue said by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which translates to "Try your best. Save your city. This time even Trivedi will not be spared." The whole "Sirf Trivedi bachega" (only Trivedi will be spared fiasco came to light when the character's body was found in a mystery room with a sign. We hope that this season's Sacred Games will answer all our Trivedi related questions.

Check out the promo below:

View this post on Instagram Everything we knew was a lie! #SacredGames2 premieres 15 August. A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

The promo also announced that the new season will be released on August 15 on Independence Day. It will take off from where it left and it will show Gaitonde's adventures with Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathy, who is probably planning some attack on the city? The series will also have new actors like Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and even Sobhita Dhulipala. Even Radhika Apte is also mentioned in the cast list despite her character Anjali Mathur being killed off in season 1. We will also find out the mystery behind Gaitonde's visit to Kenya!