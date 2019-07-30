Onkar Kulkarni July 30 2019, 7.16 pm July 30 2019, 7.16 pm

While films face censorship issues, there have been debates and discussions around censorship on digital content in India. Sharing his opinion on the subject, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “We are not using the medium of the web to make porn shows. The benefit of the digital world is that we get to show our characters in real light. The character is shown as is. (Due to censorship) we have to fake it in films anyway. At least through digital, we enjoyed freedom, why is the discussion on to snatch the freedom from us?”

Nawaz is all set to appear on the Season 2 of Sacred Games on Netflix. The actor received immense appreciation from fans for his role as a crime lord, Ganesh Gaitonde on the show. Speaking about the upcoming season, he says, “In the new season you will get to see the back story of Gaitonde. He has had a distorted childhood. How he struggles his life through will all be shown in the new episodes. There will be a lot of revelations in store.”

While Nawazuddin himself is riding on the success of a web show, we ask him about the other series he follows online. The actor says, “I haven’t really followed a show from start to end. However, I have done some catching up. I liked Narcos. I also enjoyed watching Black Mirror.” In the new season, Nawaz says that one character which became very famous will be missing from the show. He says, “I missed Cuckoo on the show.” The character of that of a transsexual cabaret dancer was played by Kubbra Sait.