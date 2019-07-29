Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 3.55 pm July 29 2019, 3.55 pm

When hooked onto a certain web or television series, what fans dread and fear most is the day they get to hear of it reaching its conclusion. It seems that Sacred Games fans should also brace for the same. In an interview with PTI, Saif Ali Khan revealed that the storyline that has been going on since the previous season will come to an end in season 2. He said, "This story ends at the end of this season. So I don’t know if they will extend it. This is a fairly solid conclusion. (But) There is always scope for more."

It seems fans will be experiencing a lot more agony than they already have been, waiting for the release of the second season. This season will see Saif return to his uniform as Sartaj Singh struggling with different loose ends in his life. Addressing his character, he had said, "I played this character longer than any other character. I think he is the same guy. He is not going to sort out any issue, in fact, it might just get worse. There is no time for wallowing and pity. He is still a very imperfect, flawed character and is addicted to alcohol, drugs, and pills. He is very under-confident in many ways. He is wonderfully human but a big mess."

Saif added that the new season has been cleverly directed making the first one appear more simple. He further added that this season will have the show changing gears. Pankaj Tripathi will return as Guruji. He was only seen in two episodes in the previous season but this time he will be seen growing and becoming more powerful.

Check out the trailer of Sacred Games 2 below: