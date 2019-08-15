India's most anticipated web series Sacred Games is finally back on Netflix with its second season! The streaming company uploaded the show at 12 am sharp at midnight of August 15, 2019, and asked fans to sacrifice their sleep. The series will pick up from where it last left, with Sartaj (played by Saif Ali Khan) finding out that a spiritual leader Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) is planning a nuclear attack on the city. While we are already so excited about the series, Netflix teased its fans with another new promo on the occasion of Independence Day.
Taking to Instagram, the streaming company posted a promo where Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper as an 80s gangster. He then gets into the character of Gaitonde and says that freedom fighters brought the country's independence with by shedding their blood. He then says that his wish is to free the entire world and he is not a revolutionary but God. He then says happy Independence. This is definitely a very cryptic and/or haphazardly written promo. But it excites us a lot about season 2 at the same time.
Sacred Games 2 will have new actors like Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and even Sobhita Dhulipala. Radhika Apte is also mentioned in the cast list despite her character Anjali Mathur being killed off in season 1. Pankaj Tripathi's role will be much greater than season 1, as he will be the main antagonist. Same is the case with Surveen Chawla who plays Jojo, Gaitonde's old friend. We will not only see where Gaitonde went after his escape from prison but will also find out if Sartaj could save Mumbai from the big threat that is coming for the city in 25 days. The series will be directed by Anurag Kashyap who will track Gaitonde's life and Neeraj Ghaywan who will track Sartaj's life.