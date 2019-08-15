Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 1.43 pm August 15 2019, 1.43 pm

India's most anticipated web series Sacred Games is finally back on Netflix with its second season! The streaming company uploaded the show at 12 am sharp at midnight of August 15, 2019, and asked fans to sacrifice their sleep. The series will pick up from where it last left, with Sartaj (played by Saif Ali Khan) finding out that a spiritual leader Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) is planning a nuclear attack on the city. While we are already so excited about the series, Netflix teased its fans with another new promo on the occasion of Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, the streaming company posted a promo where Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper as an 80s gangster. He then gets into the character of Gaitonde and says that freedom fighters brought the country's independence with by shedding their blood. He then says that his wish is to free the entire world and he is not a revolutionary but God. He then says happy Independence. This is definitely a very cryptic and/or haphazardly written promo. But it excites us a lot about season 2 at the same time.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Bhagwaan toh tayyar hai. Kya aap ho? #SacredGames2 A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:29am PDT