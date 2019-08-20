Soheib Ahsan August 20 2019, 5.50 pm August 20 2019, 5.50 pm

Web series often underestimate the attention they are given by fans. This can lead to disastrous consequences for people who are not involved in any way at all. Unfortunately, an Indian man in the United Arab Emirates is dealing with the after-effects of this small move by Sacred Games 2. Towards the end of the first episode, there is a scene where Nawazzuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde is handed a slip of paper with a phone number. In the show, the number is referred to as the number of his rival gangster Sulaiman Isa. In real life, the number belongs to a man named Kunhabdulla.

Although the number was partly visible in the scene as Gaitonde's fingers covered it, the subtitles by Netflix revealed the entire number. It seems fans from India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE and other parts of the world decided to try calling the number as revealed by Kunhabdullah who remains clueless on the cause of this. This is because he has never watched or even heard of the series. Speaking to Gulf News he stated that he works for an oil company and has to work 12 hours a day giving him no leisure time for such things.

Even if the situation sounds funny, its actually ruining Kunhabdullah's life. Addressing how problematic the calls had gotten he said, " I got more than 30 calls on Sunday and this is draining my battery. In the last hour, I got five calls for someone named Isa. Who is Isa? I don't have anything to do with him. Hearing my phone ring sends shivers down my spine. I want to cancel my number. I want this problem to go away."

Fortunately, Netflix took note of the complaint and removed the number from the show's subtitles. They also wrote to Gulf News to apologize for the problems caused to Kunhabdullah while also assuring him that the number was removed from the show. They wrote, " We apologize for any inconvenience caused. As soon as we were alerted to the situation, we resolved the issue and removed the phone number from the subtitles."

This just goes to show us that one should be more careful about the information and details they provide in a show or film. Not only that but even people should be more thoughtful of the consequences of their actions on another person.