Soheib Ahsan August 14 2019, 4.10 pm August 14 2019, 4.10 pm

The hype and excitement surrounding the release of Sacred Games 2 is growing. Fans have been waiting in agony for the release of the new season. Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the agony of his fans waiting for the release of the season through a tweet. Netflix India has not been far behind in teasing and prodding fans as they wait. On Wednesday, the streaming company tweeted talking about the release of the new season. In the tweet, they revealed that the new season would be released at midnight. They further added that fans should be ready to sacrifice their sleep.

The tweet and the words used are a reference to the series itself. In numerous moments throughout the series, the concept of sacrifices has been discussed. Even in a recent character promo, Saif Ali Khan who plays officer Sartaj Singh in the series talked about sacrifice. It seems Netflix India knows the right concepts to use to tease fans.

Check out Netflix India's tweet below:

Sacred Games will go live at 12 AM tonight. Matlab neend ka balidaan dena hoga. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 14, 2019

While most fans continued to respond in humorous ways, others even started speculating and guessing the names of the upcoming episodes. It seems some of these guesses were so unusual and off the mark that even Netflix India responded to them. Through their reply, they even made it clear about how dumbstruck they felt.

Check out Netflix India's tweet:

These aren't even the correct episode names. Yeh kya failayela hai idhar? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 14, 2019

Sacred Games 2 will see the return of the main cast that was left alive at the end of the previous season except for Gaitonde (Nawazzudin Siddiqui). In the second season, audiences will get to know more about the journey of Gaitonde through flashbacks which will also explore the rise of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi). Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey have also joined the cast in the new season.

Watch the trailer of Sacred Games 2: