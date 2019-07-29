Sacred Games, when first released, had taken India by storm. The brilliantly written story is about a gangster and a police officer who is caught in the mess. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the series left us at a massive cliffhanger with everyone asking, "What will happen in 25 days?" Now the show is coming back with what looks like a very promising season 2, and the promos have only added to the hype. In the recent promo featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and a mystery man, we speculate if Ganesh Gaitonde has been alive all the time?
We know that in the very first episode of Sacred Games 1, Ganesh Gaitonde had killed himself. The recent promo released by Netflix India, shows a dead Gaitonde with a gun in his hand, lying on the couch wearing a brown kurta. The video zooms in to his face and we see a hand on his shoulder wearing the same shade of brown. We also hear his famous dialogue, "Bhagwan ko mante ho? Par Kabhi socha hai Bhagwan kisko manta hai?" (Do you believe in God? But have you wondered who God believes in). It might be a stretch to wonder if Gaitonde is actually alive based on a hand on his shoulder, but we can always hope so. There is no denying that that will be a twist no one saw coming.
The more logical explanation will be that it is a nod to guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi. It makes a lot more sense because Ganesh Gaitonde's catch-phrase is 'Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai, apun hi Bhagwan hai,' (Sometimes, I feel like I am God). So, the Guruji who Gaitonde worship is the person who God believed in.
Check out the promo below:
Apun Ganesh bhau ko maanta hai. #SacredGames2 premieres 15th August.
To promote the show, Netflix recently conducted a photo-shoot with the main cast of Sacred Games dressed as 70s gangsters. The cast looked uber cool in brown suits and oversized sunglasses.
Check it out:
Meet the cast of Sacred Games 2 reimagined as gangsters from the ’70s. They might play gritty characters on screen, but this ultra glam shoot tells us a whole different story. Here’s a sneak peek into the exciting new season, and what each character has to offer. #SacredGames2
The series will be directed by Anurag Kashyap who will handle Gaitonde's life track and Neeraj Ghaywan, on Sartaj's (played by Saif Ali Khan) life track. The series will stream on Netflix from August 15, 2019.Read More