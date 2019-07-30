Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 4.41 pm July 30 2019, 4.41 pm

The most popular Indian web series Sacred Games is finally coming back with its second season. After leaving us with a shocking cliffhanger in season one, season 2 will finally (maybe) tell us what will happen in 25 days. This season promises to be bigger, better and adorned with more unexpected surprises. We will also see a string of new characters, as well as old characters explored in a major way. One character out of this is Jojo, played by Surveen Chawla who was killed in a rather gruesome way by Ganesh Gaitonde in the very first episode. In a new promo, we finally see her as a living human being.

Jojo's death was never really explained as Gaitonde blew his own brains out as well just hours later. There were man theories, was Jojo Gaitonde's lover, an escort, an assassin or a gangster herself? Reports have now told us that Jojo used to be Gaitonde's friend. In a new promo released by Netflix India, we see a glimpse of the budding friendship between Nawazuddin and Surveen's characters. The promo opens with Gaitonde saying that he used to call Jojo when he missed Mumbai. The two are seen engaged in a phone call where Jojo reveals she is not scared of the gangster and she is pretty much suicidal. The clip ends with Gaitonde telling her that she will not die without meeting him. Does this mean when he kills her in the first season, it was the first time they met?

Sacred Games 2 will take off from where it left and tell us what the big thing at the end of 25 days is going to be. It will also show Gaitonde's adventures with Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathy, who is probably planning some attack on the city. The series will also have new actors like Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and even Sobhita Dhulipala. Even Radhika Apte is also mentioned in the cast list despite her character Anjali Mathur being killed off in season 1.