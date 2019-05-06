Sacred Games 2: Ranvir Shorey flaunts his ‘big gun’, Kalki Koechlin looks resplendent

Divya Ramnani May 06 2019, 9.23 pm May 06 2019, 9.23 pm

After a really long wait and lots of unanticipated pranks, Netflix finally dropped in the teaser of Sacred Games 2 on Monday. The teaser begins with intense background music as the characters are simultaneously introduced, from Sartaj Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Pankaj Tripathi. We also saw some new characters like that of Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The show’s first season, which went through a lot of thrills, adventures and action has now been amped with some new characters and, of course, an exciting plot.

While we all will be missing the presence of Kuckoo, Bunty, Katekar and Anjali in Sacred Games’ second season, the makers have made some interesting additions. Apart from the teaser, the official account of Netflix has also shared a few glimpses of Ranvir and Kalki from the sets. Ranvir Shorey, dressed up in a white striped shirt, could be seen holding a big black gun while he looked for someone. We now wonder if he will be seen as a baddie in the show or whether he is a replacement for Katekar. “This time, we are bringing out the big guns,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram This time, we’re bringing out the big guns. #SacredGamesS2 A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on May 6, 2019 at 2:47am PDT

Kalki Koechlin, on the other hand, was spotted amid a serene location as she was wearing a mustard dress along with a brown shawl. However, her necklace caught our attention. She was sporting a pendant with a unique symbol, which may play a key role in the show’s plot.

View this post on Instagram Seek the truth, no matter the cost. #SacredGamesS2 A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on May 6, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

The show is an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games, which recites a tale of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai. It has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.