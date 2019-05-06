  3. Bollywood
Sacred Games 2: Ranvir Shorey flaunts his ‘big gun’, Kalki Koechlin looks resplendent in this still

Bollywood

Sacred Games 2: Ranvir Shorey flaunts his ‘big gun’, Kalki Koechlin looks resplendent

The teaser of Sacred Games 2 is out.

back
Anurag Kashyapanurag kashyap wifekalki koechlinkalki koechlin ageNawazuddin SiddiquiNeeraj GhaywanNetflixnetflix indianetflix sacred gamesPankaj TripathhiPankaj TripathiRanvir ShoreySacred Gamessacred games 2 castsacred games 2 releasesacred games 2 release datesacred games 2 release date netflixsacred games episodesSacred games season 2sacred games season 2 release dateSaif Ali KhanSartaj SinghVikram ChandraVikramaditya Motwane
nextSacred Games 2: Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji is back to rule the show, still inside

within