Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 2.04 pm July 09 2019, 2.04 pm

Sacred Games’ fans can finally rejoice as their wait is over. The official trailer of Sacred Games 2 is out now. Netflix also confirmed that the show will premiere on August 15, almost after one year from the release of season one. Thanks to the gripping storyline and the suspense, season one kept the audiences hooked all along. The main characters played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were also well received by the audience and people waited for a season 2 with bated breath. Well, the trailer of season 2 hasn't disappointed us at all as it is worth the wait.

For all the fans, check out the trailer of the show here:

The trailer begins with Bunty getting a phone call from Gaitonde. But Bunty was dead! Damn, the suspense has begun from the very first frame of the trailer. It moves on with Gaitonde’s narration and has a glimpse of Kuku and the bloodshed. Flashbacks are common in Sacred Games and this perhaps is a part of it. Then comes Sartaj Singh who is trying to solve the mystery. It leads him to a map which will probably help him unravel the world of crime as described by Gaitonde. Guruji, Pankaj Tripathi, has a lot to do in Sacred Games 2. The bits and parts of the season 2 have been shot in Kenya and we do get a glimpse of it in the trailer. This 2 mins and 10 seconds long trailer has got us to the edge of our seats, and we can’t wait for the bigger picture.

As mentioned by Netflix, the season 2 will premiere on August 15. Finally, we shall have the answer to "Pachchis dino mein kya hoga".