Onkar Kulkarni August 02 2019, 6.49 pm August 02 2019, 6.49 pm

Vikramaditya Motwane helmed Season 1 of hit series Sacred Games, which turned out to be a much-watched show on the online medium. Netflix is back with the Season 2 of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. However, this time around Vikramaditya takes a backseat as the director. Instead, Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan has been roped in his part to co-helm the series with Anurag Kashyap. Just as the last season, Anurag will directing Nawazuddin's part of the show, while Neeraj, as the new addition, will helm Saif's part.

Talking about his exit from the show as a director, Vikramaditya says, “During Season 1, I worked as the showrunner and also part-director of the show. The job of a showrunner isn’t easy. This time the show being bigger and grander I wanted to focus on it and so I gave up directing it. Otherwise earlier I shot the show for the whole day, during the lunch break I would be editing it, post-pack-up I sat on the editing again, on my day off too I would sit on the edit. Doing both the jobs together was tough and hence the decision.”

Vikramaditya says that he knew of Neeraj since a long time and wanted to collaborate with him. “Before Masaan he has done enough short films that I liked. He worked with Anurag (Kashyap) as an assistant director on Gangs Of Wasseypur. We were wanting to do something together since the longest time. Once the decision happened of getting a director on board, Neeraj was on the top of my mind. He has good control over actors. He has done a good job.”