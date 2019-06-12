Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 11.49 pm June 12 2019, 11.49 pm

The season 1 of Netflix’s Sacred Games, which aired in 2018, was widely appreciated and well-received. People went gaga over the storyline and performances and the series drew admiration from fans and critics alike. It was a piece of good news for the fans when the makers announced a season 2 and kept their fans on a desperate wait.

However, the level of craziness for the show has reached a level where fake posts are being circulated too! An Instagram post by an account named Modelling Agency India has been doing rounds on the internet. The post features a Sacred Game 3 posters and is a call for an audition.

The post reads, “Sacred Games 2 Releasing this summer and it’s time to Audition for the required cast for Sacred Games-3!

The Biggest Underworld Mafia Web series of India by Netflix!

Lead Female Required:

After the death of Queen Cuckoo and Reporter(Radhika Apte), The season 3 need Female leads.

-Bold, Verbally Abusive

-Tough and Aggressive Role

-Confident enough

Male (Supportive):

-Police Inspector

-Gangster & Aggressive Role

-Common Man.

Send your profile Asap on 8979652833 (WhatsApp)

& Answer the queries you get in return and follow the procedure for online auditions as you guided.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram account has 20.8K followers on it's list. The authenticity of the post or the followers is not confirmed. Casting director Gautam Kishanchandani has shared the scam post on his wall and asked all actors to beware of it. He has also urged them to block the numbers mentioned in the post.