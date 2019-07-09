Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 10.16 pm July 09 2019, 10.16 pm

Ever since the announcement of a second season for the show, Sacred Games fans have been waiting eagerly for updates. Their thirst was quenched when the Sacred Games 2 trailer dropped on Tuesday. Although most fans expressed their excitement through basic words, others chose a creative way to show their eagerness for the season. From Netflix subscriptions to show related questions, fans have addressed it all. The trailer has provided fans with new dialogues and is making them eager for more when the show releases.

Me waiting for Sacred Games 2 pic.twitter.com/oaWROgHgVN — રજત મકવાણા (@rajatmakwana2) July 9, 2019

Me to my sleep cycle after sacred games season 2 drops. #SacredGamesSeason2 #netflixIndia pic.twitter.com/FbZ9fzfmAP — Yagya Sachdeva (@YagyaSachdeva) July 9, 2019

Netflix to release Sacred Games 2 in August . Netflix : pic.twitter.com/jX7ZPZ805Z — Ashutosh Ankit (@AshutoshAnkit7) July 9, 2019

Producer of Mission Mangal, Batla House and Sahoo after watching sacred games 2 Trailer.#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/KBfU5iqXdt — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) July 9, 2019

Here's the highly-anticipated trailer of Sacred Games 2: