Ever since the announcement of a second season for the show, Sacred Games fans have been waiting eagerly for updates. Their thirst was quenched when the Sacred Games 2 trailer dropped on Tuesday. Although most fans expressed their excitement through basic words, others chose a creative way to show their eagerness for the season. From Netflix subscriptions to show related questions, fans have addressed it all. The trailer has provided fans with new dialogues and is making them eager for more when the show releases.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Here's the highly-anticipated trailer of Sacred Games 2:
Sacred Games 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. The series will see Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jatin Sarna reprise their roles from the previous season. Sobhita Dhulipala, Harshita Gaur, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey will join the cast in the new season. It is set to release on August 15.Read More