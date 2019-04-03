Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’83

Divya Ramnani April 03 2019, 12.48 pm April 03 2019, 12.48 pm

Biopics have become a successful trend in Bollywood. Joining the bandwagon, Kabir Khan is coming up with a sports biopic titled ’83. The premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the 1983 cricket World Cup. In the film, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of former captain Kapil Dev. Apart from Ranveer, the makers have roped in several other talented actors from the younger lot and with every new addition, the cast of ’83 is getting only bigger and better. The latest entrant is actor Jatin Sarna, who has become an overnight sensation after his portrayal of Bunty in Netflix’s hit series, Sacred Games. P.S., Jatin also confessed he wanted to become a cricketer but since that couldn’t happen, ’83 comes as a golden opportunity for him.

Jatin will be essaying the role of Yashpal Sharma, a middle-order batsman in the 1983 squad of the Indian cricket team. Yashpal had a huge contribution in India’s winning streak at the World Cup. He was among the top scorers in both, India’s match against the West Indies and England during the 1983 World Cup. Speaking about how he managed to bag the role in ’83, Jatin Sarna said that he auditioned for some other role, but ending up getting finalised for Yashpal’s, “Now on playing Yashpal Sharma was something I never imagined. I was given Madan Lal’s part for an audition but it didn’t work out. Though the audition went fantastic and they liked it too. But hardy is playing it now and Yashpal came to me which is eventually more interesting with the fact that most people don’t know his story and journey.”

Expressing his excitement on working in ’83, Jatin revealed, “I am glad to have landed the opportunity to work with Kabir Khan, that too on such a larger-than-life subject that is close to every Indian. Plus, my dream of becoming a cricketer is also going to be fulfilled through this film.”

’83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to release in April 2020.