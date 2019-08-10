Nilofar Shaikh August 10 2019, 2.01 pm August 10 2019, 2.01 pm

The most popular Netflix India series Sacred Games is coming with its second season, next week. This hotly awaited season 2 will pick the story from where it left in season 1. And will also tell us about that BIG thing which will happen at the end of twenty-five days. Sacred Games Season 2 is also going to introduce us to new characters like Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and even Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. With so much excitement, fans just can’t wait for the series to stream on August 15th on Netflix.

Now, what if we tell you, you don’t have to have until August 15th to watch the first episode? Yes, you heard it right. So, Oneplus has a piece of good news for its Users. If you have Oneplus mobile phone you get the privilege to watch the screening of the Sacred Games season 2 before everyone on 14th August itself. A few months ago Netflix had partnered with smartphone brand Oneplus, and hence the users will be getting this once in a lifetime chance. Netflix had also released two posters of the much-awaited Scared Games series in association with Oneplus. And now, you get this opportunity to watch the screening in three cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Regarding the association with Netflix, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, commented, "When we announced our partnership with Netflix, we spoke about bringing unique experiences for our community and provided an incredible viewing experience on OnePlus 7 Pro with its HDR supported display. Now, we are happy to bring this unique experience to our community and look forward to a full house as we watch the first episode of the exciting new season of Sacred Games."