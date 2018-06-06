The trailer of Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will give you goosebumps

The trailer of Netflix's Sacred Games is here and it will give you goosebumps right from the very first shot. "Suno nah, life badalne wala hai tumhara," says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays criminal mind Ganesh Gaitonde, at the beginning of the trailer. And well, that is enough to make a strong impression. The premonition is made by Mumbai-based cop Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is also told that he has 25 days to save the city. As Ganesh hangs up the phone, Sartaj is left clueless as he doesn’t know how and from where to begin his investigation.

As the trailer continues, Sartaj, who is described as "a cop without a case" comes to know that Ganesh has a connection with Sartaj's late father. As he tries to investigate, Sartaj is suspended from the duty. And that's when Radhika Apte comes to Sartaj's rescue as she tries to help him stop Ganesh, who is a "criminal with a code" from destroying Mumbai. Will they succeed? Well, we will find out on July 6 as that's when all the episodes of Sacred Games will be made available on Netflix. So while we do the waiting, check out the trailer of Sacred Games right here:

Sacred Games has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. What's interesting is that both the directors have shot their portions separately - while most of Anurag’s scenes are with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikramaditya has directed the scenes featuring Saif.

And just so you know, there is a second season of Sacred Games also in the offing as Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Saif, recently confirmed that he will start shooting for it soon.