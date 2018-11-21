Sacrilege row, 2015: Akshay Kumar reaches Chandigarh, probed by SIT

Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar who had reached Chandigarh early morning on November 21, appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in regards to his involvement in the police firing on the mobs who protested the 2015 desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab.

Bargari sacrilege case: Actor Akshay Kumar arrives to appear before the Special Investigation Team(SIT) in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/ycBywkkwUN — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The actor went directly to the police headquarters at Sector-9 in Chandigarh soon after he reached the city, reported PTI.

Akshay Kumar was supposed to be summoned at Amritsar circuit house on November 21 but the SIT gave him an option of appearing in front of them in Chandigarh, instead of Amritsar. “We have given him (Akshay Kumar) the freedom to appear here (in Chandigarh),” said the SIT member and Inspector General of Police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, on November 20.

However, Akshay has denied all the allegations that have been implied on him regarding his involvement in arranging a meeting between Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He had also mentioned that he has never crossed paths with the god man, in his life.

The SIT has already questioned the former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh, where Sukhbir has revealed that he never met Akshay Kumar outside Punjab on asking whether he has met the actor in Mumbai.

We await more updates in this case.