Sad! Bipasha Basu has been hospitalised

Just a few days ago, fans of Bipasha Basu got a good news that the actress is all set to make her big screen comeback with a film titled Aadat. The movie is written by Vikram Bhatt with whom Bipasha has always tasted success and it will be directed by Bhushan Patel who directed the actress’ last release Alone. However, after the good news comes sad news for the actress’ fans. Bipasha has been hospitalised.

The actress took to Instagram a few days ago to inform followers that she is not well and being sick sucks.

She even posted a picture from the hospital with a Snapchat filter and blamed her sister for that.

But there’s little need for worry as her illness is nothing serious. The actress has been hospitalised due to bacterial infection and she took to Twitter to update her fans about it.

To all my well wishers... just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon ❤️🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 3, 2018

Our shutterbugs captured husband Karan Singh Grover outside the hospital on Sunday.

Talking about Aadat, the film will also star hubby Karan Singh Grover and a source close to the film had told Mumbai Mirror, “The film will be shot completely in London in a 45-day schedule. Initially set to go on the floors in May, it will now kick off on June 7, as assembling the cast and crew took some time. While buzz was that it was being planned as a slice of- life film, it will now have a thriller element added to it and is expected to hit theatres by the year-end.”

Well, we wonder if now the film will kick start as per the schedule due to Bipasha’s health. For now, we wish her a speedy recovery.