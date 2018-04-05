home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Sad day for Salman Khan but Twitter is in savage mode

First published: April 05, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Updated: April 05, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The Jodhpur court on Thursday found Bollywood actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. All the other actors – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted. The Race 3 star has been charged of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 while he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain. The court is yet to deliver the quantum of punishment.

It may be a sad day for Salman Khan, his family and fans but Twitter is having a field day. The social media platform is flooded with memes and gifs on the case. And one cannot possibly deny the fact that some of these memes are pure gold.

Take a dekko:

SHOW MORE
tags: #1998 Blackbuck #1998 Blackbuck poaching case #Blackbuck #Saif Ali Khan #Salman Khan #Salman Khan convicted #Sonali Bendre #Tabu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All