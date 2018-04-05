Sad day for Salman Khan but Twitter is in savage mode

The Jodhpur court on Thursday found Bollywood actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. All the other actors – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted. The Race 3 star has been charged of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 while he was shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain. The court is yet to deliver the quantum of punishment.

It may be a sad day for Salman Khan, his family and fans but Twitter is having a field day. The social media platform is flooded with memes and gifs on the case. And one cannot possibly deny the fact that some of these memes are pure gold.

Take a dekko:

Hit and run victims after seeing bhai getting convicted for killing a blackbuck. #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/38VrMgo3NA — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 5, 2018

Woh sab toh thik ae...#Race3 ka ab kya hoga??

Race toh shuru hone se pehle hi khatam..#SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanVerdict — MelloDrama (@melvllmenezes) April 5, 2018

Glad that #SalmanKhan convicted in 20 year old #BlackBuckPoachingCase!



Oh, wait! This is only Jodhpur court. Still high court, supreme court are there - and if we take 20 years each for them also! Salman will be 92 by then! WTH! — Puliyodharai (@puliyodharai) April 5, 2018