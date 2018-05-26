Sad! Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor no more with us

A few months ago, there were reports of Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor being in a critical condition. Her children had abandoned her last year after she was admitted in SRV Hospital. Later CBFC member Ashoke Pandit and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani had paid the hospital bills. Well, now the sad news is that the actress is no more.

The 57-year-old actress passed away this morning. Talking about her demise, Ashoke Pandit told Indian Express, “Geeta ji finally passed away, we tried our level best to care for her, but she finally gave up. She kept waiting for her children for last one full year, but no one came to meet her. Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time. She had a natural death as she was not keeping well because of her age, she passed away today, around 9.00 AM.”

The mortal remains of the late actress will be kept in Cooper Hospital for two days, so that her family can come and see her. The funeral will take place on Monday.

We pray that the actress’ soul rests in peace!