Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur tags Mahesh Bhatt as a 'ringmaster’ in his latest post

Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 10.28 pm July 17 2019, 10.28 pm

The very Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with Vipul Shah’s London Dreams, but it was his performance in Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui 2 that made him a sensation overnight. While the actor's recent release Kalank starring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, was a flop, all hopes are now on his next titled Sadak 2. Sadak (1991) directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles and is one of the cult classics Bollywood has ever witnessed. The sequel to Sadak is also directed by Mahesh Bhatt and stars his daughter Alia Bhatt alongside Aditya. Currently, the Aashiqui 2 actor is in Ooty to shoot for a schedule of the film.

Now, taking to his Instagram account, Aditya shared a photo with Mahesh Bhatt in which the two are amid a conversation. The image sees the actor and the filmmaker twinning in black tees, but the highlight of the photo is the caption, courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur. It so happened that the actor has tagged Mahesh Bhatt as a 'ringmaster.' He wrote, “A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm.” Guess, Bhatt is making Kapur dance to his tunes, quite literally!

Have a look at the photo shared by Aditya Roy Kapur below:

View this post on Instagram A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm 🙏 ❤️ A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Jul 17, 2019 at 4:47am PDT

Earlier, Sadak 2 was scheduled to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020. However, the makers pushed the film’s release date by almost four months. In a tweet shared by the account of Sadak 2’s production house, they revealed that the film will make it to the big screens on July 10, 2020.