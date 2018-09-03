Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur to be Alia Bhatt's love interest?

Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is finally teaming up with his daughter Alia Bhatt on screen for his upcoming project Sadak 2. The film, which is a remake of Bhatt’s classic, will also feature the original role, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, apart from Alia. Adding to the excitement, we hear that the makers have added Aditya Roy Kapur to the cast list.

Going by the rumours, Alia will reportedly play the role of Dutt’s on screen daughter. We wonder if Aditya will play Alia’s love interest in this one? If so, it will be for the first time that they will be paired opposite each other and we are quite excited to witness their chemistry. The film will also mark the third collaboration of the two after Dear Zindagi and the upcoming Kalank.

Reports further add that the shooting of the much-anticipated project will commence by the end of September and will also get Mahesh Bhatt back to the director’s chair after a while. He had last directed the Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz Reboot, released in 2016.

While the other details stay under wraps, reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres in November 2019.