In Com Staff July 14 2019, 4.14 pm July 14 2019, 4.14 pm

It is rightly said, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. This phrase applies to one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Alia Bhatt. Just like her father Mahesh Bhatt, Alia is one of the gifted artists who is a great juggler. The actress has a lot of movies in her kitty like Brahmastra and Takht and now the stunning actress has also taken up another movie, Sadak 2. Sadak 2 will be the sequel to 1991 movie Sadak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt (Bhatt's elder daughter).

Sadak 2 prep was kept under wraps mainly by Alia but on Sunday, she finally gave us a glimpse of her preparations through her Instagram story. The story shows a copy of the script of the film which has the main writers' names, Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita, written on its cover. Alia has also attached a lot of work emojis as part of her caption depicting how much hard work she is going to put into it. The cover also has her name and the commencement date of her shoot in Ooty.

Check out her post here:

The movie will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh films. Sadak 2 will be more special to Alia than ever as it will be the first time she will be directed by one of Bollywood's finest directors who also happens to be her father. The actress will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor with whom she shared the screen space in her last movie Kalank.

Alia will soon start with her second schedule of the film but to add cheery on the cake, the multi-talented actress will also lend her voice to the movie. This will be another platform for her to showcase her talent, as she has previously sung in her own movies like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Udta Punjab. Reports suggest that she recently recorded a scratch version of the song.

A source informed ANI, "It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August, While Jeet Ganguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt."

We won't be surprised for this father-daughter duo to amaze us with their remarkable work.