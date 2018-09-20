Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt goes the Varun Dhawan way, picks up a home production

Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak is still considered a cult. The maverick filmmaker's vision had met a stellar performance from Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Almost three decades down the line, Bhatt is set to recreate the magic once more. Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to roll. And what better day to make it official, than Bhatt Saab's birthday?

Alia also shared a small video, announcing the film.

This is the first time that Alia has picked up a home production, much like her contemporary Varun Dhawan who is collaborating with father David Dhawan and the effort is bearing fruit as well. Both, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, went on to become hits. For Vishesh Films, it's been quite a drought of late. For the last couple of years, none of its ventures including Raaz: Reboot, Love Games, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Mr. X and Khamoshiyan witnessed success. The only exception was Begum Jaan, being a moderate performer. That way, Alia putting her weight behind the home production could just cause rejuvenation. The versatile actor is tasting success with almost all her films, including her latest release Raazi becoming a blockbuster. Sadak 2 might just be the game-changer Mukesh Bhatt's production house needs right now.

This will be also Alia's first union with sister Pooja Bhatt. While Pooja essayed the lead role in Sadak, we are curious to find out how her and Sanjay Dutt's respective characters have been put across this time.

Sadak is slated to release on March 25th, 2020.