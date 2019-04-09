Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt to croon a song for father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 4.58 pm April 09 2019, 4.58 pm

Besides being a talented actor, Alia Bhatt is a melodious singer as well. Her secret talent was discreet until she crooned an unplugged version of Samjhawan, a soothing track from her film with Varun Dhawan titled Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. While the original was beautifully crooned by Arijit Singh, Alia's version as well became quite a hit on the internet. Now, the actor is soon to start with her much ambitious project Sadak 2 and will lend her voice to a track for this film as well.

“I will be lending my voice for a song in Sadak 2,” Alia said, at a recent conversation with the press. The film starts rolling in May. “We will go on floors with Sadak 2 in the month of May where we will be shooting an important chunk of the film,” she added. Music composer Jeet Ganguli, who previously associated with the Bhatt camp for Aashiqui 2 among other films, has come on board to create music for Sadak 2. From what we know, a couple of tracks are going to be crooned by Arijit Singh as well. Will Alia and Arijit have a duet then? Or, will her song be a solo number? We've to wait for a while before we find out.

Sadak 2 is the sequel of Mahesh Bhatt's cult film Sadak, probably the most prominent one in his filmography. Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who played the original leads, will be a part of Sadak 2 as well. Aditya Roy Kapur is also a part of the sequel.

Alia is both excited and nervous to be directed by her father. , “Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing," she said, in an earlier interview.

The film is tentatively scheduled to release by mid-2020.