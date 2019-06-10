Ranjini Maitra June 10 2019, 5.02 pm June 10 2019, 5.02 pm

Alia Bhatt's last release Kalank didn't strike the chord we thought it would. But there's no way her spirit could be dumbed down! The actor is presently working on Brahmastra, a film that unites her with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. A few days back, she also began shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 simultaneously. Sadak, also directed by Bhatt, is often referred to as a cult piece of cinema by both the critics and the audience. The same passion and efforts are being put in for the sequel as well. We hear Alia is going to don a no make-up look for her character.

“It’s a powerful story which leaves a lot of heavy lifting to be done by Alia. For the first schedule, the actress will don a naked look on her face. For the first few days of the shoot, she was ready in 25 minutes speeding up the work on shoot. They were in fact able to finish a lot more scenes than they hoped for before she left for Brahmastra," a source informs.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ 📸 @jayeshoo A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:54pm PDT

The decision to keep Alia's character sans any make-up came after an extensive look test. For those who remember, this is not the first time that the actor is shedding her glam avatar for a film.

After a rather mainstream debut with Student Of The Year, her second outing Highway had featured her in a de-glam look. In Udta Punjab, wherein she played a Bihari migrant, Alia essayed a no make-up look with much ease as well. In Raazi, she was a simple girl-next-door who later became a spy for India in Pakistan's land.