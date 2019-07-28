Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 6.26 pm July 28 2019, 6.26 pm

Alia Bhatt might have been a part of numerous hit, as well as critically acclaimed films, but this one is certainly extra special. For Sadak 2, she is teaming up with the father and the maverick filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak, Bhatt's 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, remains the most cult film in his filmography. We are most certainly excited about a sequel now!

It's been a while since the actor started shooting for the film. The first schedule has come to an end, and she dedicated a bunch of lovely words to her daddy dearest on Instagram. "My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together," she wrote, as she shared a selfie of herself and senior Bhatt flashing a bright smile!

Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is also a part of the film and reportedly began shooting on Friday. Alia was getting jitters about being directed by her father, by the way!

"It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she earlier told PTI.