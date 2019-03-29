Sadak 2: Arijit Singh and Jeet Ganguli come on board for Mahesh Bhatt's film

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 3.51 pm March 29 2019, 3.51 pm

In all Mahesh Bhatt productions, successful or unsuccessful, music plays a key role. It is almost an element that elevates the story to the next step, also adding the much-required feel. A number of films produced by the Bhatt camp, including Jalebi, Humari Adhuri Kahaani and Raaz Reboot sank without making noise; but the music was really well-received. After all these years, Mahesh Bhatt gears up to return to the sets as a director, with Sadak 2. There's no way he wouldn't have great music!

Music composer Jeet Ganguli has come on board to work on the music of Sadak 2. He earlier composed a number of popular Hindi tracks including Muskurane from Citylights and Suno Na Sangemarmar from Youngistan. Ganguly also worked with the Bhatts for their earlier production Aashiqui 2. His association with singer Arijit Singh is well-known in both the Hindi and the Bengali industry. Arijit is on board for Sadak 2 as well, and will hopefully croon really soulful numbers as he always does. An Instagram post by Pooja Bhatt tells us that the recording has begun.

Sadak 2 is the sequel of Bhatt's cult film Sadak, starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in leads. It remains a landmark in both their careers. Both Pooja and Sanjay are a part of Sadak 2 as well but will be playing their age. Apart from Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur has also joined the cast.

Alia, who is thrilled to be directed by her father, is a little scared too. "Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing," she told Deccan Chronicle in an older interview.

You will slay it as always, girl!