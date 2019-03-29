image
Saturday, March 30th 2019
Sadak 2: Arijit Singh and Jeet Ganguli come on board for Mahesh Bhatt's film

Music composer Jeet Ganguli and singer Arijit Singh have come on board for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

Aditya Roy KapurAlia Bhattarijit singhJeet Gangulimahesh bhattPooja Bhattsadak 2sanjay dutt
