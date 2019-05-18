Sadak 2: As the camera starts rolling, Alia Bhatt seems to be petrified

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 7.32 pm May 18 2019, 7.32 pm

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak (1991) starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt is among one of the cult films in Bollywood. Fast forward to 2019, the film is all set to welcome its sequel and, also, Mahesh Bhatt to a director’s chair after a very long hiatus. The filmmaker will be directing his darling daughter, Alia Bhatt, for the first time. Titled Sadak 2, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in pivotal roles and is being produced under the banner of Vishesh Films. Earlier, it was being reported that Sadak 2 will go on floors from May and that’s what has exactly happened. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and expressed her ‘mixed emotions’ on the same.

In the picture shared by the Raazi actor, we could see a clapboard that had Sadak 2 written on it, as it was held by Mahesh Bhatt himself. However, it was Alia’s caption that touched our hearts. Alia wrote that she is going to commence the shoot for Sadak 2 in a few days, but she is petrified about it. The actor might have been a part of many successful films, but when it comes to working with her own father and sister, she is bound to get all the butterflies in her stomach. Isn’t it?

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s post here:

The Kalank actor further wrote, “And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

Wishing you all the good luck on this beautiful journey, Alia!