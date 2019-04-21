Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja Bhatt

Subhash K Jha April 21 2019, 11.38 am April 21 2019, 11.38 am

Unlike Sadak that released 28 years, its sequel is absolutely original. Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt that released in 1991 was inspired by Martin Scorcese’s Taxi Driver and was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. It is after almost 21 years that Mr Bhatt is coming back to direction with Sadak 2 and will be directing none other than his daughter Alia Bhatt for the very first time. It is being produced by Pooja Bhatt who confirmed to us that the team will start shooting for Sadak 2 in May. First, the makers will shoot Sanjay Dutt's portion and then in July, Alia will start filming.

Dutt, who was last seen in Kalank, quickly needs to move on as this multi-starrer failed to do wonders. Sadak 2 may be just the balm that his wounded pride needs after the drubbing that Kalank has received. Sources say Sadak 2 will pitch Dutt against yet another formidable villain after the legendary transgender villain Maharani(played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar) in Sadak.

According to a core member of the Sadak 2 team, “Sadak was about combating prostitution. Sadak 2 will tackle another social issue.” The source says that Sanjay Dutt won’t be cast as the romantic lead opposite Alia.

“They will share a very unorthodox relationship in Sadak 2. No boy-meets-girl here. In fact, Sanjay Dutt who turns 60 this year, confessed to Mahesh Bhatt that he felt awkward being cast with Alia as he had been cast opposite Alia’s elder sister Pooja in Sadak. But there is no room for awkwardness in Sadak 2. The equation between Baba and Alia is very clear and non-romantic,” says the source.

Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role.