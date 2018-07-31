Sadak 2 release date announced, will Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt ever work together again?

Sadak 2, a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's widely acclaimed film Sadak, has been on the pipeline for a long time now. We even heard it was starring former couple Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Earlier supposed to release in August this year, the film was shelved after Alia committed to a number of other projects. She devoted considerable time to Raazi promotions and soon began shooting for Brahmastra and Gully Boy.

That's an absolutely stunning lineup of films. But here's what drew our attention. With Alia and Sidharth romantically parting ways, the buzz around the film died down too. Alia and Ranbir are Bollywood's newest lovebirds and are set to take to the big screen for the first time. But whatever happened to Alia's pairing with Sidharth? The two hit off, in reel and real, on the sets of Student of the Year. They later reunited for Kapoor & Sons and were also set to be a part of Aashiqui 3. The Aashiqui franchise enjoys a dedicated fan following and we quite thought their own romantic equation would add more weight to it. It might be a sheer coincidence, but ever since their relationship hit a rough patch, we haven't heard anyone discussing Aashiqui 3 either.

And now, Sidharth bagging Sadak 2 looks like a very faint possibility. Does the onscreen pairing of Alia and Sid see its end here? Or, like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, their amiability will be restored?