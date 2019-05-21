Sadak 2: This Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer gets a new release date

Divya Ramnani May 21 2019, 12.16 am May 21 2019, 12.16 am

Sadak (1991) helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles and is considered a cult classic in Bollywood. Now, after a span of more than two decades, the film is all set to welcome its sequel and it also brings Mahesh Bhatt to the director’s chair. Titled Sadak 2, it will have Bhatt directing his daughter, Alia Bhatt, for the first time. Only recently, Sadak 2 went on floors with Alia Bhatt giving a sneak peek into the sets.

The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020. However, the makers have now pushed the film’s release date by almost four months. In a tweet shared by the account of Sadak 2’s production house, they revealed that the will now make it to the big screens on July 10, 2020.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a clapboard’s picture that had Sadak 2 written on it. In her caption, Alia revealed that she is going to commence the shoot for Sadak 2 in a few days, but she is petrified about it. An excerpt from her post read, “I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.