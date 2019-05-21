  3. Bollywood
Sadak 2: This Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer gets a new release date

Bollywood

Sadak 2: This Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer gets a new release date

Sadak 2 will se Mahesh Bhatt directing his very own daughter, Alia Bhatt, for the first time.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentmahesh bhattPooja BhattSadaksadak 2Sadak 2 release datesanjay duttsequel
nextCannes 2019: After a dramatic red dress, Sonam Kapoor stuns in a long dark purple gown

within