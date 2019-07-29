Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 1.06 pm July 29 2019, 1.06 pm

Even though fans are usually the one who anticipates a film, it is often the artists themselves who are eager about a film for their own reasons. Alia Bhatt is currently one of them. The actress has been excited about working with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time for Sadak 2. After the film's wrap, her sister Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of them sharing a lovely moment with their father as the two leaned on him.

Check out Pooja Bhatt's Instagram post below:

Alia had also shared a picture with her father on her Instagram story earlier. In the story, she stated that her father's energy on the set was more than the entire crew combined. Although Pooja has worked with her father in more than ten films in the past, this film marks Alia's first time being on the sets with her father. Speaking to PTI earlier, she had expressed her excitement saying, "It will never be easy as I don’t know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don’t know how he will be on the sets." This film will mark Mahesh Bhatt’s return to the director’s chair after almost 2 decades.