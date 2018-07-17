Safe with Saif! Taimur Ali Khan has a day out with daddy dearie

Taimur Ali Khan is the apple of everyone's eye. And mind you, we are not just talking about his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and a plethora of star-studded relatives, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, but also the paparazzi and the commoners. One peek of the little smooshy face and one goes all 'awww'. The little one had been out on a vacation with his parents, and we missed his presence on our feeds. But now, he is back with a bang. After spotting him earlier in the day, going all swingy on his balcony, we have spotted him yet again, this time looking like a sunshine, tucked safe in daddy Saif Ali Khan's arms.

Looks like daddy and son are having intense bonding sessions, while Kareena was busy. She was shooting at the Mehboob Studio while Saif and Taimur were having a tour. That's more like a millennial dad, one who can happily reverse roles when the need be.

Sweet! We quite like the casual denim stint of Kareena.

Kareena is currently on a high with the success of her latest Veere Di Wedding, which was her first big screen outing post the birth of Taimur. Saif too is receiving accolades for his performance in the web series Sacred Games, even though he has not been lucky on the big screen with his last two movies Rangoon and Chef. Let's see if he has some luck with his upcoming movie Baazaar which marks the debut of Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra.