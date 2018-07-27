Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Sanjay Dutt thriller fails to thrill

The Raja (Jimmy Sheirgill) and the Rani (Mahie Gill) are still living together, holding on to the past glory as time slips by like a handful of sand. Any last bit of affection is taken over by conflict of interest and the harshness of infidelity. Meanwhile arrives Uday Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt), a prince, a dejected son and an unhappily married man who’s been away from his roots for two decades now and is in a romantic relationship with Suhani Bai (Chitrangada Singh). A canvas for many characters and numerous rivalries, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 sadly strikes no chord.

Dutt, in the film, owns a pub which he names The House of Lords. He has the city’s most badass goons to his company and is often a pleasant solution to many people’s unpleasant problems. When he takes to some action, ‘He’s The Baba’ plays in background and we are turned off to bits. Once an impeccable action hero, he looks strangely old for his character this time. Same is the case when he decides to wear a lover boy’s hat (oops, yellow dupatta) and sing a love song to his lady.

Jimmy Sheirgill, an actor with fine prowess, is stuck between trying to look rowdy and retaining his subtlety. But his balanced deliverance is to be appreciated. We loved Mahie Gill, though! Living up to her character demands, she is cunning, tactful and mostly a winner.

What could go in favour of the film but backfires here is the addition of too many sub characters. In the drive of making it a more thrilling ride (which isn’t the case with him usually), director Tigmanshu Dhulia decided to spice up the conflicts and add subplots that were difficult to decode and dot up. As a result, the film’s soul purpose is lost. Suhani Bai aka Chitrangada who could have added wonderful sentimental twists to a story that otherwise revolves around anything but love, limits herself to a large extent. So is the case with Soha Ali Khan’s cameo, who plays Sheirgill’s second wife Ranjana.

But over all, it is the suddenness of instances and the ineffective writing that disappoint the most. What we look forward to in a thriller is a strong grip over narratives as well as a nicely joined chain of punches. In this case, both go amiss.

One look at the film’s elements and you know, the makers wanted Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 to be a mirror of dirty politics, failed relationships and crime, all packed in one. Dhulia tries hard, but can’t inject all of it.

It is only for the final 10 minutes when Dutt’s character strikes you. You see the futility and the regret in his eyes, his trembling hands and his wrinkles; the pointlessness of not having a life he wished for. For just those ten minutes, two foes become friends, by fate’s strange twist.

Rest, it is all a chaotic affair you might not like to experience.